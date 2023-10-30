6 things that changed for the stock market over the weekend - Gift Nifty, US stocks to FII outflow
Indian stock market investors will watch out for a slew of stock market triggers including the ongoing Q2 results, domestic and global macroeconomic data, foreign capital flow, key decisions from global central banks and the developments over the Israel-Hamas war.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open lower on Monday tracking weak cues from global peers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message