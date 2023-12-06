6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, fall in US job openings to Mastercard buyback
Global market setup remains positive as Asian markets traded higher while the US shares ended mixed overnight.
The Indian stock market is expected to extend its rally on Wednesday with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to test new highs, riding on improved global sentiments over the end of rate hike cycle.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started