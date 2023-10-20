6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, Jerome Powell’s speech to Netflix share surge
The Asian markets fell while the US stocks ended lower overnight after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell left open the possibility of a future interest rate hike.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday following losses in global markets amid rising US Treasury yields and persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
