The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday following losses in global markets amid rising US Treasury yields and persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Asian markets fell while the US stocks ended lower overnight after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell left open the possibility of a future interest rate hike.

The domestic equity market ended lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday amid weak global cues. The BSE Sensex closed 247.78 points, or 0.38%, lower at 65,629.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 46.40 points, or 0.24%, to settle at 19,624.70.

“US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech along with the escalating situation in the middle east, would keep market sentiments subdued. Thus we advise investors to stay cautious in the near term," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower on Friday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest comments from Fed Chai Powell.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.87%, while the Topix fell 0.61%. South Korea’s Kospi plunged 1.23% and the Kosdaq dropped 1.59%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,294, compared with the HSI’s close of 17,295.89.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.96% in early trade.

Gift Nifty was trading around 19,509 level as against Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,616, indicating a weak start for the Indian benchmark indices.

Wall Street

US stock market indices ended lower on Thursday as treasury yields surged after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s comments over interest rate hike increased risk aversion among traders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 250.91 points, or 0.75%, to 33,414.17, while the S&P 500 declined 36.6 points, or 0.85%, to 4,278. The Nasdaq Composite ended 128.13 points, or 0.96%, lower at 13,186.18.

Treasury yields rose further and the benchmark 10-year note yield hit a 16-year high of 5.001%

Among stocks, Netflix Inc shares jumped 16.1%, while Tesla shares plunged 9.3% after the carmaker missed Wall Street expectations on third-quarter earnings. American Airlines shares rose 0.8% after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.

Powell keeps future hike on table

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the US central bank is inclined to hold interest rates steady again at its next meeting while leaving open the possibility of a future hike if policymakers see further signs of resilient economic growth, Bloomberg reported.

Powell said at the Economic Club in New York that US central bankers were moving carefully on policy after aggressive rate hikes last year, but he added that the economy's strength and continued tight labor markets could warrant further rate hikes.

US jobless claims fall

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting another month of strong job growth as the labor market remains tight.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 for the week ended Oct. 14, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 212,000 claims for the latest week.

Cooling inflation a boost for macros: RBI

The decline in India's retail inflation from its peak in July continues to boost macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy. The upbeat strengthening of the Indian economy's fundamentals has come at the backdrop of losing pace of the global economy from the third quarter, said RBI article on Thursday.

In India, consumer confidence in the fight against inflation is upbeat, with a positive outlook for domestic activity, according to the article on 'State of the Economy' published in the latest RBI Bulletin on Thursday.

Netflix shares surge 16%

Netflix share price surged 16.23% on Thursday after the streaming platform gained more quarterly subscribers than in the past three years. Netflix shares rose to $402.37, putting them on course for the biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly three years.

Netflix capitalized on its heft in global production, as well as the economic hardships of its media rivals, to garner 247 million subscribers in the third quarter, a gain of nearly 9 million over the last three months, Reuters reported. It was the greatest gain since the COVID-19 outbreak fueled unprecedented growth in early 2020.

(With inputs from Reuters)

