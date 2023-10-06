The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision due today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Global cues remain mixed as Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the Wall Street indices ended marginally lower overnight.

The domestic benchmark equity indices ended with decent gains on Thursday, snapping a two-day losing run, with the Nifty 50 closing above 19,500.

The relief rally in the Indian markets was led by healthy PMI data and falling crude oil prices.

“The positive signal from the PMI data and the correction in the crude price boosted the market sentiment. Reduction in FIIs selling rebound sectors like bank and IT shares. While regarding RBI policy, positively, the market expects the interest rate to be hold-on as external demand outlook indicates muted trend fearing disinflationary trend in the future," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Friday following a muted trend in the US stocks overnight as investors look ahead to US jobs data later today.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.14% and the Topix eased 0.09%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.53%, while the Kosdaq traded 0.98% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were higher at 17,344 compared to the HSI's close of 17,213.87.

Chinese markets are closed for the weeklong holiday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.24%.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading around 19,613 as against Nifty futures' previous close of 19,565, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.

Wall Street US stock market indices ended slightly lower on Thursday ahead of the monthly jobs report due today that could set the tone for the US Federal Reserve’s next move for interest rates.

The benchmark US Treasury yields eased from their 16-year highs hit earlier this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.98 points, or 0.03%, to 33,119.57, while the S&P 500 eased 5.56 points, or 0.13%, to 4,258.19. The Nasdaq Composite ended 16.18 points, or 0.12%, lower at 13,219.83.

Among stocks, Clorox Co shares declined 5.2% as the company expects to post a first-quarter loss. Dell Technologies shares dropped 1.5%.

Meanwhile, Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 207,000 for the week ended September 30, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 210,000 claims for the latest week.

RBI to maintain hawkish pause The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy today, October 6. The three-day meeting of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began on Wednesday, October 4, and its outcome is due on Friday.

The central bank is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% and maintain a hawkish pause. Economists also expect no change in stance, as RBI will keep liquidity tight. Meanwhile, commentary on inflation and growth trajectory will be watched.

Japan’s household spending, real wages fall Japanese household spending in August decreased 2.5% from a year earlier, falling for six consecutive months, government data showed on Friday.

Japan's real wages in August declined for a 17th month, as persistent price hikes continued to outpace salary growth, Reuters reported. Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of consumer purchasing power, fell in August by 2.5% from a year earlier following a revised 2.7% drop in the month before, data showed.

Crude oil prices headed for the biggest weekly drop since March as worries over the global economy clouded the demand outlook, while the US dollar and bond yields surged, Bloomberg reported.

Brent futures gained 0.54% to $84.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.63% to $82.83 a barrel, after closing at the lowest level since late August on Thursday. The US crude benchmark has tumbled almost 9% for the week with deep losses on Wednesday and Thursday.

The dollar dipped on Friday ahead of US nonfarm payrolls data later in the day for potential catalysts.

The dollar index, which earlier in the week hit a roughly 11-month high of 107.34, last settled at 106.37, but remained on track for 12 straight weeks of gains, Reuters reported.

A broad selloff in world government bonds also stabilised on Friday, with the 30-year US Treasury yield last at 4.900%, after spiking above 5% for the first time since 2007 earlier in the week.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 4.7269%, while the two-year yield settled at 5.0267%.

