6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to falling US consumer confidence4 min read 27 Sep 2023, 07:24 AM IST
The Asian markets were trading mostly lower, while the US stock market saw sharp losses overnight as investor sentiment remained cautious on high interest rates and its economic fallout.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to open on a weak note Wednesday following negative cues from global markets.
