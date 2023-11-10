6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Asian markets traded lower, while the US stocks ended in the red overnight as treasury yields rose after the Fed Chair signaled that the central bank may need more interest rate hike to bring down inflation.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday tracking losses in global markets after hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
