6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to hawkish US Federal Reserve
Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday following a mixed trend on Wall Street overnight, while US treasury yields and the dollar soared.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower Tuesday following weak global cues amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer, while the US dollar and treasury yields surge.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started