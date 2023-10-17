The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher Tuesday following positive cues from global peers.

The Asian markets traded higher while the US stocks ended in the green overnight with the investors focusing on the corporate earnings.

With the results season gaining momentum, this week will see significant earnings reports from heavyweight companies, which are likely to set the tone for the market.

Moreover, crude oil price movement, macroeconomic data releases and FII flows would also influence the market.

On Monday, the domestic equity indices ended lower, extending their losing run into the third consecutive session as weak global cues continued to weigh on sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 115.81 points, or 0.17%, lower at 66,166.93, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 declined 19.30 points, or 0.10%, to settle at 19,731.75.

“Overall we expect positive biasness to continue led by expectation of healthy demand during the festive season and robust earnings delivery from the majority of the corporates," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.78%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.87%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures was higher at 17,886, compared with the HSI’s close of 17,640.36.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1%.

Gift Nifty was trading around 19,815 level as against Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,733, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.

Wall Street

US stock market indices ended higher on Monday as investors look forward to third quarter earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 314.25 points, or 0.93%, to 33,984.54, while the S&P 500 jumped 45.85 points, or 1.06%, to 4,373.63. The Nasdaq Composite ended 160.75 points, or 1.2%, higher at 13,567.98.

Among stocks, Lululemon Athletica shares rose to their highest level in almost two years as the company was set to join the S&P 500 index this week. Lululemon shares ended 10.3% higher.

Charles Schwab shares surged 4.7% as the brokerage posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit.

Fed should stop rate increases: Harker

The Federal Reserve should not be thinking about additional interest-rate increases with so many US small businesses struggling to cope with its tightening to date, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said.

The current level of interest rates has nearly killed off access to the housing market for those looking to get in for the first time, he added.

HDFC Bank Q2 results

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank in India, reported a standalone net profit of ₹15,976.11 crore in the second quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹10,605.78 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - grew 30.27% to ₹27,385.23 crore from ₹21,021.16 crore, YoY. The net interest margins (NIM) was at 3.4% on total assets in the July-September quarter.

Read here: HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹15,976.11 crore, NII up 30%

India leads emerging market ETF inflows

Inflows to US-listed emerging market exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest across developing nations as well as those that target specific countries totaled $228 million in the week ended October 13, compared with losses of $3.1 billion in the previous week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

India had the biggest inflow, of $132.5 million, led by WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, Bloomberg reported. Risk traders continue to tout India — the fastest-growing major economy — as a bright spot amid the volatility that has engulfed developing nations this year.

Dollar drifts lower

The US dollar started Tuesday on the back foot as investors took stock of developments in the Middle East and braced for a slew of speeches by central bank officials this week headlined by Fed Chair Powell to gauge the monetary policy outlook, Reuters reported.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.038% to 106.20, after dropping 0.36% on Monday.

The yen last fetched 149.62 per dollar, the euro was down 0.01% at $1.0557, while sterling was last at $1.2214, down 0.02% on the day. The Australian dollar rose 0.27% to $0.636.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

