6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to spike in US treasury yields
The Asian markets fell to a 11-month low following overnight selloff in US stocks after resilient US economic data led Treasury yields to fresh highs. The US 10-year Treasury yields reached above 4.75%, while the 30-year yield traded near the highest level since 2007.
The Indian stock market continues to remain under selling pressure and is expected to open lower Wednesday on the back of weak global cues.
