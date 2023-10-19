6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to spike in US Treasury yields
The Asian markets edged lower while the US markets ended in the red overnight after treasury yields surged to multi-decade high amid bets that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open lower Thursday tracking weak global cues.
