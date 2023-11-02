6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to US Fed policy outcome
The Asian markets traded in the green, while the US stocks ended sharply higher overnight after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. Hopes that the US central bank is done with rate hikes fueled optimism among investors.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to open higher on Thursday following strong global cues.
