6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to US inflation
Asian markets were trading lower, while the US stock market ended in the red overnight amid a surge in bond yields after the release of US inflation data. US inflation data for September came in higher than expected, bolstering bets that the interest rates will remain high.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday tracking weak global cues amid losses in Asian and US markets.
