6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, US GDP growth to corporate earnings
Asian markets rebounded from lows to trade higher, while the US stocks ended lower overnight dragged by selling tech shares and hopes of interest rates staying higher for longer after strong US GDP data.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open on a weak note Friday tracking mixed cues from global peers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message