6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, US jobless claims to drop in Nvidia shares
Asian markets traded mostly lower and US stocks gained overnight while treasury yields rose on expectations that US inflation will remain high.
The Indian stock market indices are expected to open on a tepid note Thursday following mixed cues from global peers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message