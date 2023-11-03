6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, US weekly jobless claims to Apple Q4 results
Asian markets traded higher, while the US stocks rallied overnight amid rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve is done with interest rate hike cycle. Upbeat corporate earnings also boosted sentiment.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today are expected to open higher following gains in global peers.
