6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, Wall Street rally to China PMI
The Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stocks rallied overnight ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting which begins today.
The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open flat on Tuesday following upbeat global cues.
