The Indian stock market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open flat on Tuesday following upbeat global cues.

The Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stocks rallied overnight ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting which begins today.

The domestic equity indices closed half a percent higher each on Monday led by gains in select heavyweights amid positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex ended 329.85 points, or 0.52%, higher at 64,112.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 93.65 points, or 0.49%, to 19,140.90.

“In the near term, we expect markets to consolidate as investors await interest rate decisions from major central banks including Bank of Japan, Bank of England and US Federal Reserve this week, looking for guidance about future interest rate decisions. Stock specific action is likely to continue in the market with ongoing result season," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday ahead of a key monetary policy decision by the Bank of Japan.

The Bank of Japan will conclude its two-day policy meeting later in the day, and is expected to decide further adjustments to its bond yield control.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.34%, while the Topix gained 0.22%. South Korea's Kospi added 0.37%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.06%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were lower at 17,393, compared to the HSI’s close of 17,406.36.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.47% higher.

Gift Nifty was trading around 19,232 level as against Nifty futures' previous close of 19,234, indicating a flat start for the Indian equity indices.

Wall Street The US stock market indices rallied more than 1% each on Monday ahead of jobs data and the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 511.37 points, or 1.58%, to 32,928.96, while the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points, or 1.20%, to 4,166.82. The Nasdaq Composite ended 146.47 points, or 1.16%, higher at 12,789.48.

The Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will convene a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, which is expected to decide to keep the Fed funds target rate at 5.25%-5.50%.

Among stocks, McDonald’s shares gained 1.7% after better than expected quarterly results, while Onsemi shares crashed 21.8% on weak Q4 revenue forecast.

Western Digital Corp share price rallied 7.3%, while Realty Income declined 5.7% and Spirit Realty Capital jumped 7.9%.

Samsung Electronics’ Q3 profit falls 78% Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones, reported a 78% year-on-year (YoY) drop in quarterly profit to 2.4 trillion won ($1.78 billion) in the July-September quarter from 10.85 trillion won a year earlier. The profit was in line with the company’s own estimate of 2.4 trillion won published earlier this month.

The company's revenue declined 12% to 67.4 trillion won.

Loss in the memory chip business narrowed to 3.75 trillion won in the third quarter from a 4.36 trillion won loss in Q2.

Apple launches new MacBook Pro, iMac, M3 chips Apple introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them. The new computers and the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips were unveiled at an online event, Apple Scary Fast Event 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop will start at $1,599 and a 16-inch version starts at $2,499. The new iMac desktop with the M3 family of chips starts at $1,299.

Apple share price ended 1.23% higher at $170.29 apiece on Monday.

Japan’s 10-year yield hits new decade high Japan’s 10-year government bond (JGB) yield hit a fresh decade high on Tuesday amid speculation that the Bank of Japan will decide to raise a yield cap at its policy meeting, Reuters reported.

The 10-year JGB yield jumped 6.5 basis points to 0.955%, its highest since May 2013 and was last seen at 0.950%.

The Bank of Japan will likely revise up its inflation forecasts and discuss further tweaks to its bond yield control at its policy meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The yen hovered near a two-week high, boosted by a report that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could further tweak a key bond yield policy tool when it announces its monetary decision later in the day.

China's factory activity contracts China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in October, an official factory survey showed on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October from 50.2, dipping back below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion. The reading missed a forecast of 50.2.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

