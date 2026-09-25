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60% rally in FY27! Ventura Securities sees 32% more upside in short term | Technical outlook, target, stoploss

Texmaco Rail stock declined nearly 1% on BSE, with intraday prices ranging from 124 to 128.55. The company reported a 70.7% increase in net profit, despite a decline in consolidated income during Q1 FY27.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Sep 2026, 05:25 PM IST
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60% rally in FY27. Ventura Securities sees 32% more upside in short term
60% rally in FY27. Ventura Securities sees 32% more upside in short term (Photo: AI generated )
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Brokerage firm Ventura Securities has given a Buy call on Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, with a target price of 165 and a stop-loss at 102. The brokerage’s technical view, dated 24 September 2026, describes the stock’s short-term outlook as bullish.

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According to Ventura Securities, Texmaco Rail began declining from 142.60 in December 2025 and subsequently slipped below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), hitting a low of 78.05 in March 2026.

The stock later witnessed buying interest and climbed to 130.75 in May 2026. However, resistance at those levels pushed the stock into a consolidation phase, with the price moving between 102.10 and 130.75 from May through August.

Ventura Securities said the stock has recently formed higher bottoms and broken out of a symmetrical triangle, with support from higher trading volumes. The breakout took the stock to 126.65 in September, above the previous swing high of 123.90.

The brokerage expects the stock to move towards 165, while identifying 120–116 and 111–107 as intermediate support zones in case of a pullback. It has been recommended to maintain a stop-loss at 102 for the trade.

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Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail share price today ended nearly 1% lower on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of 124 apiece, and an intraday high of 128.55 per share.

Texmaco Rail shares have rallied around 60% in FY27 so far, while gaining approximately 42% over the past six months.

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Texmaco Rail Q1 results

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd reported a 70.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to 50.07 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, according to a regulatory filing.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 29.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the sharp rise in profit, consolidated income declined to 775.20 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with 918.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Texmaco Rail also reported a reduction in total expenses, which fell to 737.09 crore from 881.26 crore a year earlier.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a multi-unit engineering and infrastructure company with six manufacturing facilities spread across 6.78 million square feet. Its business portfolio includes the manufacture of rolling stock such as wagons, coaches, locomotive shells and components, as well as hydro-mechanical equipment, steel castings, rail EPC projects, and bridges.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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