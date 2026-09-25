60% rally in FY27! Ventura Securities sees 32% more upside in short term | Technical outlook, target, stoploss

Brokerage firm Ventura Securities has given a Buy call on Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, with a target price of ₹165 and a stop-loss at ₹102. The brokerage’s technical view, dated 24 September 2026, describes the stock’s short-term outlook as bullish.
According to Ventura Securities, Texmaco Rail began declining from ₹142.60 in December 2025 and subsequently slipped below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), hitting a low of ₹78.05 in March 2026.
The stock later witnessed buying interest and climbed to ₹130.75 in May 2026. However, resistance at those levels pushed the stock into a consolidation phase, with the price moving between ₹102.10 and ₹130.75 from May through August.
Ventura Securities said the stock has recently formed higher bottoms and broken out of a symmetrical triangle, with support from higher trading volumes. The breakout took the stock to ₹126.65 in September, above the previous swing high of ₹123.90.
The brokerage expects the stock to move towards ₹165, while identifying ₹120–116 and ₹111–107 as intermediate support zones in case of a pullback. It has been recommended to maintain a stop-loss at ₹102 for the trade.
Texmaco Rail share price today ended nearly 1% lower on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹124 apiece, and an intraday high of ₹128.55 per share.
Texmaco Rail shares have rallied around 60% in FY27 so far, while gaining approximately 42% over the past six months.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd reported a 70.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹50.07 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, according to a regulatory filing.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹29.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Despite the sharp rise in profit, consolidated income declined to ₹775.20 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹918.61 crore in the year-ago period.
Texmaco Rail also reported a reduction in total expenses, which fell to ₹737.09 crore from ₹881.26 crore a year earlier.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a multi-unit engineering and infrastructure company with six manufacturing facilities spread across 6.78 million square feet. Its business portfolio includes the manufacture of rolling stock such as wagons, coaches, locomotive shells and components, as well as hydro-mechanical equipment, steel castings, rail EPC projects, and bridges.
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