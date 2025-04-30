60 stocks hit 52-week highs, 52 stocks at 52-week lows as stock market ends flat for second straight day

Stock market today: On Tuesday, 60 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Bharti Hexacom Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.

Today, the Indian stock market ended with a slight decline as the Sensex decreased by approximately 46 points, while the Nifty 50 closed near 24,334. Analysts suggest that the market encountered pressure mainly due to escalating geopolitical tensions along the India-Pakistan border, which affected investor sentiment and resulted in cautious trading throughout the day.

Market participants are closely monitoring forthcoming corporate earnings, in addition to updates on US-India trade negotiations and geopolitical issues. In general, the market is anticipated to remain unstable, influenced by global trade dynamics and domestic geopolitical conditions.

World shares showed varied performance on Wednesday, as robust corporate earnings were counterbalanced by concerns over President Donald Trump’s trade conflict, according to reports.

The Eurozone experienced a growth of 0.4% in the first quarter of the year, an improvement over the previous quarter of 2024. However, the forecast has been clouded by increased tariffs on exports from the 20-nation euro area. In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.6% to reach 36,045.38.

Indian stock markets will be shut down on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in celebration of Maharashtra Day, which is also referred to as Maharashtra Divas, commemorating the state's establishment in 1960.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 continues to consolidate within a narrow range as traders preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the holiday. However, with the index sustaining above the critical 20 EMA on the daily timeframe, the bullish trend remains intact. Momentum also remains strong, with the RSI holding above 50 and showing a bullish crossover.

“On the higher end, resistance is placed at 24,550 — a sustained move above this level could trigger a decent rally in the market. On the lower end, support is seen at 24,200,” added De.