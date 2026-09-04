600% dividend stock: Check amount per share, record date, payment timeline - Do you own?

Dividend Stock: Kajaria Ceramics share price is likely to remain in focus as the tile manufacturer has fixed September 21, 2026, as the record date. This date will determine the shareholders eligible to receive its final dividend for FY26. The company has recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

That translates into a 600% dividend, as the company's equity shares have a face value of Re 1 each.

Shareholders whose names appear in the company's Register of Members or the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories on the record date will be eligible for the dividend, subject to its approval at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Moreover, Kajaria Ceramics also announced that it will hold its 40th AGM on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 1:00 pm IST through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The meeting will be conducted in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, related rules and the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The Board of Directors had initially recommended the final dividend at its meeting held on April 30, 2026. If shareholders approve the proposal at the AGM, the final dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Kajaria Ceramics share performance In today's deal, the stock lost around 2% to its day's low of ₹1,237.90 per share on BSE.

It has risen 4% in 1 month, 14% in 3 months, and 33% in 6 months. Moreover, it has been flat in the last 1 year, up 0.21%. It has hit its 52-week high of ₹1,294.30 in October 2025, and its 52-week low of ₹870 in February this year.

Recent Developments Earlier this week, Kajaria Ceramics entered into a shareholders' agreement with Sunsure Solarpark Fourty Three Private Limited and Sunsure Energy Private Limited for the generation and supply of solar and wind power to its Gailpur and Malootana plants in Rajasthan.

The company's board had earlier approved an investment of up to ₹12.15 crore in the equity shares of Sunsure Solarpark Fourty Three Private Limited for the captive consumption of renewable power, in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act. The investment will be made in tranches.

The shareholders' agreement was executed on September 2, 2026. Kajaria said the initiative is aimed at reducing power costs at its Gailpur and Malootana facilities by shifting towards solar and wind power, which are cost-effective and environment-friendly.

Kajaria currently has no shareholding in Sunsure. Under the agreement, Sunsure will be managed by its board, while the appointment and removal of directors and key managerial personnel, including the Chairman, CEO and CFO, will be handled by Sunsure's promoter. Any transfer of Sunsure shares by Kajaria will be governed by the shareholders' agreement.

The agreement will remain valid for as long as the power purchase agreement between Kajaria and Sunsure remains in force. The parties are not related to Kajaria's promoter or promoter group, and the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Kajaria Ceramics Q1 Results Kajaria Ceramics reported strong financial growth in the first quarter of the current financial year. Consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the parent surged 55% to ₹169.46 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹108.98 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to ₹1,328.08 crore from ₹1,102.74 crore. The company reported 6% year-on-year volume growth during the quarter, which it attributed to a very weak April.

EBITDA increased to ₹260.33 crore from ₹184.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. EBITDA margin also improved to 19.60% from 16.72%.

Kajaria Ceramics Buyback The company had also announced a share buyback worth ₹296.7 crore. Under the buyback programme, Kajaria Ceramics proposed to repurchase 21.5 lakh shares, representing 1.35% of its total capital, at a price of ₹1,380 per share.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the buyback was June 29, 2026. The buyback opened on July 3 and closed on July 9, 2026, with July 9 also being the last date for the receipt of tender forms.