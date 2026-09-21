600% gains in 5 years and still counting! Raymond stock surges 7%, what's driving the rally?

Shares of Raymond Limited rallied nearly 7% during Monday’s trading session, as it extended gains made in the last week’s trading session. The company scrip has delivered close to 77% return in three months and around 144% return in 2026 so far.

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The recent rally in Raymond Limited stock has come ahead of its Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM), scheduled for Saturday, October 2. The company’s EGM is likely to approve key issues like preferential issue of securities on a private placement basis.

Why are Raymond shares rising today? The recent uptick in Raymond stock came as multiple triggers heightened investors' interest. "The rally has three visible triggers and one that does not belong to it. The board approved 33.29 lakh convertible warrants to Minerva Ventures Fund at ₹645 on September 8, raising up to ₹214.71 crore, and the stock rose 33 percent in the four sessions after; on September 11 it jumped 20 percent on volume of 11.72 million shares, about 17.6 percent of the company's entire equity changing hands in one day, with delivery volume 169 percent above its five-day average. The September 1 aerospace contract, roughly ₹33 crore a year for over 300 part types from an Indian defence major, is small in rupees but validates the capability," explained Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

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Raymond preferential issue Raymond Limited, in its BSE filing, said that it plans to raise funds through the preferential allotment of 33.28 lakh convertible warrants. The convertible warrants are planned to be issued at a price of ₹645 per warrant. These funds will be allotted on a private placement basis to Minerva Ventures Fund.

Raymond share price trend The stock was trading 6.94% higher at ₹1045.9 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹6,962.95 crore at 11:37 am on Monday, September 21. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1,055.85 per share and an intraday low of ₹969.40 per share. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at -0.73%.

The stock has delivered 35.42% return in two weeks and around 62.8% return in one month. The company stock has delivered around 78.67% return in three months and around and 181% return in six months. Since the beginning of the year 2026, Raymond stock has jumped 145%. The company scrip has delivered close to 610% return in five years and around 460% return in 10 years.

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Raymond defence order

Apart from buzz around its preferential allotment, the company also saw heightened investors' interest due to fresh orders. Raymond Limited's aerospace arm secured fresh multi-programme orders from an Indian aerospace and defence major. The order worth ₹33 crore includes machining, aerospace castings, structural components and complex assemblies. The production is likely to commence progressively across 2026 and 2027, as per the company's recent BSE filing.