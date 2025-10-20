800% rally in five years! Multibagger penny stock rebounds from today's low

The multibagger penny stock PC Jeweller has been the subject of recent corporate updates and record-high gold prices. Gold prices in India will continue to rise for the remainder of 2025 due to a forecast uptick in global gold prices and a depreciating Indian rupee, said ICICI Bank Global Markets in its sectoral report.

As of Q4 2025 and the first part of 2026, the research anticipates an equilibrium range of USD/ ₹at 87.00-89.00.

Additionally, the report stated that domestic gold prices are anticipated to fluctuate between ₹1,20,000 and ₹1,35,000 per 10 grams for the balance of 2025, with the possibility of further increases to ₹1,30,000 to ₹1,45,000 in the first half of 2026.

PC Jeweller share price today opened at ₹12.13 apiece on the BSE, the jewelry stock touched an intraday high of ₹12.20 apiece and an intraday low of ₹11.97 per share.

The company announced in its exchange filing on Saturday, October 18, that its board of directors has issued 7,81,14,890 (7.81 crore) equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each by converting 78,11,489 (78 lakh) warrants on October 18.

These 7.81 crore equity shares have been allocated to eight individuals from the non-promoter public category: Prakash Mehta, Truquest Solutions LLP, Parveen Kumar Jain, Shashi Sharma, Tushar Gopalkrishna Agarwal, Krishna Murari, Forum Harsh Shah, and Arpan Modani.

The company has generated ₹32,92,54,261.35 (32.9 crore) by issuing 7.81 crore equity shares at a value of ₹42.15 per warrant.

In its Q2 FY26 business update, the company reported that it had decreased its outstanding bank debt by roughly 23% in the September quarter. The company aims to be entirely debt-free by the conclusion of FY2025-26.

The company has performed well in the quarter ending September 2025, driven by strong customer demand during the festive season, achieving a revenue growth of approximately 63% compared to the same quarter from the previous year.

During this quarter, the company also inaugurated a new franchisee-owned showroom located in Pitampura, Delhi, further enhancing PC Jeweller's presence in the area. The company emphasized that it remains focused on balanced growth through both company-owned and franchise models.

PC Jeweller share price Over the period of five years, PC Jeweller share price jumped over 800%. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that PC Jeweller share price has been trading in a wide 62-week range between ₹10.5 and ₹19.5, with the stock currently hovering near the range bottom.

Jain believes that any test or sweep of ₹10.5 followed by a rejection will offer a fresh long opportunity, as this zone has consistently acted as strong support. The volume pattern also supports this view — low volumes on declines and higher volumes on up days indicate steady accumulation at lower levels. If the base holds and the accumulation continues, the stock is likely to head toward the upper end of the box near ₹19.5 in the coming weeks.