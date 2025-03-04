Small-cap stock under ₹100: Shanti Educational Initiatives shares jumped on Tuesday, March 4, as the company announced that they are collaborating with international universities to help students take their career abroad, according to the exchange filing.

According to the filing data, the program will use a hybrid education model. Indian students will study for one year in the nation before being transferred overseas to foreign universities.

The company aims to bring quality international courses to India and offer them at competitive prices, which also gives the students access to the global standard of education at reduced costs.

“At SEIL, we strive to provide quality education at affordable prices in an inclusive manner, adhering to the ethical standards. Our pathway program is designed to support aspiring students and their parents by introducing them to global best practices,” said Vishal Chiripal, the managing director of Shanti Educational Initiatives in the statement.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Shanti Educational Initiatives shares closed 1.40 per cent higher at ₹80.95 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹79.83 in the previous market session. The company announced the collaboration update after stock market operating hours on March 4.

The small-cap stock shares have given stock market investors over 600 per cent returns in the last five years and 34.78 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the Shanti Educational Initiatives shares are trading 38.97 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Shanti Educational shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹207.75 on September 30, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹52.01 on March 14, 2024, according to data collected from BSE website.