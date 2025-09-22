600% rally in YTD. Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 67 days in a row

Multibagger small-cap stock Colab Platforms was locked under another 2% upper circuit limit in Monday's session, reaching ₹111 apiece, marking the stock's 67th upper circuit limit in one stretch, delivering massive returns to its shareholders.

Advertisement

Despite the broader markets fluctuating widely, the stock managed to keep its momentum going, attracting steady demand from Dalal Street investors, turning it into one of the biggest wealth creators in the current calendar year.

What is aiding the strong rally in this small-cap stock? The stellar performance of the shares can be attributed to multiple positive developments, such as the company foraying into the billion-dollar esports market and also into drone manufacturing as part of its strategy to build future-ready platforms in sunrise industries.

These initiatives brighten the outlook for the company, prompting retail investors to rush to add the stock to their portfolios.

Last week, the company announced its strategic foray into the fast-growing drone technology sector through a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RRP Drones Innovation Private Limited, an RRP Group Company, marking Colab’s entry into an entirely new technology vertical.

Advertisement

The proposed partnership aims to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the development, manufacturing, and deployment of AI-powered autonomous drones with applications spanning border security surveillance, industrial sites, law enforcement, agriculture & environment protection.

In late June, the company announced its foray into the billion-dollar esports market with a vision to build India’s most rewarding competitive gaming ecosystem, the company has maintained the same growth trend.

The company is building a player-first competitive gaming platform tailored for India’s digital-first generation. This new venture aims to establish India’s most transparent, skill-based esports infrastructure, designed to support both casual and professional gamers.

The platform will offer aspiring players a space to train, compete, and grow in a competitive yet supportive environment. According to recent industry reports, India’s pure-play gaming sector was valued at ₹6,715 crore in 2024 and is projected to cross ₹10,487 crore by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%.

Advertisement

With over 594 million online gamers and one of the world’s youngest digital populations, India has strong potential to become a global esports hub.

Colab Platforms share price trend The recent run-up in Colab Platforms’ share price has boosted its year-to-date gains to 600%, marking it as one of the biggest wealth creators the Indian stock market has produced so far this year.

This rally has also pushed the stock's 1-year return to 1,539% and its 3-year and 5-year gains to 5,093% and 11,015%, respectively. The multibagger small-cap stock has been trading on an ex-split basis since May 21, following a 1:2 stock split.

This marks the second stock split announced by the company in just over a year. Previously, the company had split its shares in a 1:5 ratio in March 2024.

Advertisement

About Colab Platforms According to its website, Colab Platforms offers solutions across the sports value chain, including data-driven performance analysis, athlete career planning, sports content creation, and branding and sponsorship management.

For the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), Colab Platforms posted a 167% year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax to ₹120.25 lakh from ₹45.10 lakh posted in the same period last year. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure improved by 26%.

Furthermore, the small cap multibagger stock posted revenue of ₹2,306.28 lakh in Q1 FY26 as against ₹1,118.94 lakh in Q1 FY25, representing an impressive 106% YoY increase.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.