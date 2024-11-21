₹6.10 to ₹315: Jindal Group’s multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹52 lakh in 11 years

Jindal Worldwide has seen remarkable long-term gains, soaring 5,071% over 11 years, from 6.10 to 315.40. Despite a recent dip, the stock remains significantly higher than its past levels, showcasing substantial wealth creation for investors.

Multibagger stock: A Jindal Group stock has delivered substantial gains over the past decade, multiplying investors' wealth several times. Shares of Jindal Worldwide surged to 315.40 on November 21, 2024, from its decade-low level of 6.10 on August 28, 2013, registering a gain of 5,071 per cent in a little over 11 years.

Jindal Worldwide share price history

The stock has remained subdued in the short term but has delivered remarkable gains over the long term.

Over the past year, the stock has dipped 5 per cent, slipping from 332.20 on November 21, 2023. However, it has delivered remarkable long-term returns, surging 407 per cent in five years from 62.20 on November 21, 2019, and skyrocketing 2,679 per cent over the past decade from 11.35 on November 21, 2014.

Jindal Worldwide share price hit a 52-week low of 267.75 on January 24 this year. It, however, reversed the trend and jumped to its 52-week high of 436.95 on March 1 on the NSE. At the current price of 315.40, it is 28 per cent down from its 52-week high.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up nearly 3 per cent in November so far, after an 11 per cent loss in the previous month.

1 lakh turns to 52 lakh

Analyzing the stock's price history reveals that an investment of 1 lakh in the stock on August 28, 2013, would have grown to 51.71 lakh over 11 years, delivering extraordinary returns.

Jindal Worldwide Q2 result

The company's Q2FY25 revenue from operations stood at 570.8 crore, up 45.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while PAT stood at 17.3 crore, up 35.2 per cent YoY. PAT margin for the quarter declined 24 bps YoY, coming at 3.03 per cent.

EBITDA rose 38.3 per cent YoY, coming at 48.4 crore, while EBITDA margin declined 45 bps YoY to 8.48 per cent.

"The revenue from operations increased by 45.70 per cent YoY due to normalised business operations and increased demand for finished fabric in domestic and export markets. EBITDA increased by 38.30 per cent YoY, showing a major improvement in operational profitability," said the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

    Popular in Markets

