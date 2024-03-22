6:11 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: Multibagger stock to trade ex-bonus, ex-split next week. Details here
Multibagger stock: Shares of Lorenzini Apparels Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In the last five years, Lorenzini Apparels share price has ascended from ₹5.50 per share level to ₹425 per share level, logging to the tune of a 7,600 percent rise in this time. So, the penny stock has turned into a multibagger stock in the last five years. However, in the last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from nearly ₹91 to ₹425 apiece on BSE, logging a nearly 350 percent rise in this time. This multibagger penny stock will be in focus next week as it will be trading ex-bonus and ex-split on 28th March 2024.
