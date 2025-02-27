Multibagger stock: Stock market investors constantly look for stocks with the potential to generate high returns. Among them are multibagger stocks, but earning substantial profits from them requires patience. One such stock is Neuland Laboratories.

Neuland Laboratories share price, which is currently trading at ₹11,000 on National Stock Exchange (NSE), has skyrocketed nearly 17,757 per cent in thirteen years, rising from ₹61.60 apiece, translating into over 179 times returns during the period.

Looking at the share price history of Neuland Laboratories, the stock has shown a significant growth. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made thirteen years ago and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹1.87 crore.

Neuland Laboratories stock movement Neuland Laboratories share price is trading over 6 per cent down to ₹10,915 on NSE on Thursday, February 27, despite market finally opened in green.

The Neuland Laboratories stock has remained volatile in last one year. The shares may have enticed long-term investors with its multibagger returns, however, has failed to impress short-term investors.

In last six months, the Neuland Laboratories share price has significantly fallen over 11 per cent and 19.13 per cent in last one month. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Neuland Laboratories share price has plunged from ₹14,294 to ₹10,915 per share, losing over 23.64 per cent of its value.

Neuland Laboratories overview Net profit of Neuland Laboratories declined to ₹57.24 crore, marking a 13.3 per cent decrease compared to the average PAT of previous quarters, for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. The profit before tax (PBT) has decreased to ₹68.07 crore, marking a 19.6 per cent decline compared to the average PBT over the past four quarters.

On a positive note, Neuland Laboratories recorded its highest earnings per share (EPS) in the past five quarters at ₹78.75, signaling increased profitability and greater returns for shareholders. Moreover, the company's debtors turnover ratio improved to 5.00 times, demonstrating a more efficient debt settlement process.

Neuland Laboratories is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs and caters to both domestic and international markets.