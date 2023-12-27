2023 in Review: 62 of 176 SMEs listed this year have delivered multibagger returns; details here
234 companies have raised funds from Indian markets so far in 2023, with a significant portion of 176 companies falling within the SME category. In comparison, CY22 witnessed 103 SMEs entering the market; the number was 52 in 2021, 31 in 2020, and 31 in 2019.
The Indian primary market took centre stage this year, witnessing a lineup of IPOs, both from SMEs and main board segments. Bolstered by strong participation from retail and non-institutional investors, SMEs experienced impressive subscription rates and marked their market debuts with significant premium openings.
