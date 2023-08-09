63 moons Technologies share price was locked in 10% upper circuit limit on Wednesday's trading session following positive Q1FY24 numbers. The company's performance was significantly better than it was during the same time last year.

63 moons share price opened at ₹271.95 apiece on BSE and the stock was hovering near its 52-week high level. 63 moons stock price touched an intraday high of ₹279.55 and intraday low of ₹261.50.

Analysts believe the 63 moons tech share price will continue this upward trend in the near term and is bullish on the stock.

"63 moons stock price has hit 10% upper circuit backed with increased volumes, the positive momentum is likely to continue in the near term where 310 - 330 can be expected in near term. Bullish gap left around 260 will act as support," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

According to trendlyne data, 63 moons share price rose 49.1% and outperformed its sector by 41% in the past year.

In Q1FY24, the company recorded a 200% increase in revenues to ₹111 crore. The company reported ₹37 crore in operating revenue for the same time previous year. In contrast to the ₹19 crore loss reported during the same period last year, the operating profit for the June quarter was ₹47 crore.

Additionally, the net profit for the first quarter of FY24 was ₹51 crore, a significant improvement from the net loss of ₹9 crore in the first quarter of FY23. Impressively, the net profit showed a sequential growth of 920%.

63 moons Technologies provides consultancy, computer programming, and other related services. Its one of the world's pioneers in providing technical intellectual property (IP) and domain knowledge for the development and trading of next-generation financial markets that are transparent, effective, and liquid across all asset classes, including stocks, commodities, currencies, and bonds, among others.

