6350% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 3%; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock: Eraaya Lifespaces share price rose as much as 3 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced date for its 59th AGM and appointed Gagan Sethi back to Ebix as CEO of Technologies Vertical and Group CIO.

The small-cap stock has remained largely negative in short-term. The scrip has descended 34.78 per cent in six months and 63.39 per cent in one year. However, the stock has given whopping 6,355.56 per cent multibagger returns to its long-term investors in five years.

Eraaya Lifespaces announcements Eraaya Lifespaces has set Tuesday, September 30, as the date for its 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2024-25, the company said in an exchange filing on September 8.

The company further announced that it has appointed Gagan Sethi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ebix Technologies Business Vertical and Group Chief Information Officer (CIO).

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Gagan to the Ebix family. His exceptional leadership and forward-thinking vision will undoubtedly propel Ebix Technologies to new heights. With Gagan at the helm, we are confident that the company will continue to build on its legacy of success, driving growth, innovation, and excellence across our global operations," said Vikas Garg, Chairman of Ebix.

Gagan Sethi, a familiar face within the Ebix family, having previously played an instrumental role as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). During his earlier tenure, Gagan was pivotal in shaping and building the Ebix Technology Business from the ground up. His leadership in driving technological advancements laid the foundation for many of the successes Ebix enjoys today.

In a release, the company said that Gagan's association with Ebix poised to be a game-changer for Ebix Technologies business. “His wealth of experience and dedication to delivering exceptional solutions will inspire and energize the entire team as Ebix continues to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape,” the company added.

Eraaya Lifespaces is a cutting-edge lifestyle and hospitality company, blending luxury, innovation, and technology to create immersive experiences worldwide.

