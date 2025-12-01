63,500% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock revises preferential issue price, fundraise amount

Small-cap multibagger stock: Integrated Industries on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, issued a clarification and correction disclosing that there was a typographical error on the issue price and the premium amount of the company's preferential issue and fundraising amount, according to an exchange filing.

“We wish to clarify that due to an inadvertent typographical error, the Issue Price and Premium amount were incorrectly mentioned in the said outcome,” the company informed the exchanges through its filing.

Updated preferential issue figures Integrated Industries announced that the correct issue price of the preferential issue stands at ₹28.25 per share, instead of ₹25 per share, which was announced earlier.

The company also informed the stock exchanges that the correct issue premium stands at ₹27.25 per share, instead of ₹24, which was mentioned earlier, according to the BSE filing.

Marking these changes, the total consideration of the preferential issue of up to 4,06,00,000 convertible share warrants will amount to nearly ₹114.69 crore, instead of ₹101.50 crore, which was announced earlier. The face value of the share warrants stands unchanged at Re 1 apiece.

“We confirm that the above error was purely clerical and unintentional in nature and that there is no other change in any other terms, conditions, structure, or approvals as disclosed earlier,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

Integrated Industries share price trend Integrated Industries share price closed 1.66% higher at ₹31.81 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹31.29 at the previous market close. The company announced the revision of the preferential issue price after the market operating hours on 9 December 2025.

Shares of Integrated Industries have given stock market investors more than 63,500% returns on their investment in the last five years, and 0.25% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has gained 9.16% in 2025, and is up 39.58% in the last one-month period. Integrated Industries shares are trading 18.92% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

BSE data shows that the small-cap company shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹36.38 on 9 December 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹17 on 12 September 2025. Integrated Industries' market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹740.66 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.