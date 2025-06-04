Subscribe

6,500% rally in 5 years! Servotech Renewable Power System share price jumps 14% after THIS order update

Servotech Renewable Power System's share price surged over 14% in intraday trade on June 4 following a 33.6 crore order win. The stock opened at 150.40 and reached an intraday high of 168.50, trading 13.40% higher at 167 around 10:15 AM.

Nishant Kumar
Updated4 Jun 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Servotech Renewable Power System share price jumped over 14 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday. (Image: Pixabay)
Servotech Renewable Power System share price jumped over 14 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 4, a day after the company announced an order win of 33.6 crore. The small-cap stock opened at 150.40 against its previous close of 147.26 and jumped 14.42 per cent to an intraday high of 168.50. Around 10:15 AM, the small-cap stock traded 13.40 per cent higher at 167.

Servotech Renewable Power System, formerly known as Servotech Power Systems, claims to be India’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and a leading provider of solar solutions, EV Charger components and power-backup solutions.

Servotech Renewable Power System wins order of 33.6 crore

On June 3, Servotech Renewable Power System said it had secured an order of 33.6 crore from RNY Division for a grid-connected solar rooftop project.

"We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the company has secured a prestigious order for a 7.8MW grid-connected solar rooftop project from the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway," said the company.

The order includes the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a grid-connected rooftop solar power plant consisting of a monocrystalline panel, inverter, and remote monitoring system (SIM) at various sites of Rangiya Division. The order also includes a comprehensive five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC).

Servotech Renewable Power System share price trend

Data show that Servotech Renewable Power System's share price has seen a massive gain of 6,500 per cent over the last five years. In the last one year, the stock has jumped about 110 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of 205.40 on September 26 last year and a 52-week low of 75.50 on June 5 last year. In just three sessions of June, the stock has surged over 34 per cent.

Servotech Renewable Power System Q4 results

On May 6, the company said its total consolidated revenue for Q4FY25 rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 147.46 crore from 136.65 crore in Q4FY24.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter jumped 123.4 per cent YoY to 7.72 crore, compared to 3.45 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA increased by 121 per cent YoY to 13.38 crore in Q4FY25 from 6.05 crore in Q4FY24.

For the full year FY25, the company's consolidated PAT increased by 176.5 per cent to 32.64 crore, compared to 11.80 crore in FY24, while margins improved to 4.8 per cent from 3.3 per cent during the same period.

Total revenue for FY25 increased by 91 per cent to 676.80 crore from 355.27 crore in FY24. EBITDA jumped 159.05 per cent from 22.37 crore in FY24 to 57.94 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

 
