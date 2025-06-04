6,500% rally in 5 years! Servotech Renewable Power System share price jumps 14% after THIS order update

Servotech Renewable Power System share price jumped over 14 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 4, a day after the company announced an order win of ₹33.6 crore. The small-cap stock opened at ₹150.40 against its previous close of ₹147.26 and jumped 14.42 per cent to an intraday high of ₹168.50. Around 10:15 AM, the small-cap stock traded 13.40 per cent higher at ₹167.

Servotech Renewable Power System, formerly known as Servotech Power Systems, claims to be India’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and a leading provider of solar solutions, EV Charger components and power-backup solutions.

Servotech Renewable Power System wins order of ₹ 33.6 crore On June 3, Servotech Renewable Power System said it had secured an order of ₹33.6 crore from RNY Division for a grid-connected solar rooftop project.

"We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the company has secured a prestigious order for a 7.8MW grid-connected solar rooftop project from the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway," said the company.

The order includes the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a grid-connected rooftop solar power plant consisting of a monocrystalline panel, inverter, and remote monitoring system (SIM) at various sites of Rangiya Division. The order also includes a comprehensive five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC).

Servotech Renewable Power System share price trend Data show that Servotech Renewable Power System's share price has seen a massive gain of 6,500 per cent over the last five years. In the last one year, the stock has jumped about 110 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of ₹205.40 on September 26 last year and a 52-week low of ₹75.50 on June 5 last year. In just three sessions of June, the stock has surged over 34 per cent.

Servotech Renewable Power System Q4 results On May 6, the company said its total consolidated revenue for Q4FY25 rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹147.46 crore from ₹136.65 crore in Q4FY24.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter jumped 123.4 per cent YoY to ₹7.72 crore, compared to ₹3.45 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA increased by 121 per cent YoY to ₹13.38 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹6.05 crore in Q4FY24.

For the full year FY25, the company's consolidated PAT increased by 176.5 per cent to ₹32.64 crore, compared to ₹11.80 crore in FY24, while margins improved to 4.8 per cent from 3.3 per cent during the same period.

Total revenue for FY25 increased by 91 per cent to ₹676.80 crore from ₹355.27 crore in FY24. EBITDA jumped 159.05 per cent from ₹22.37 crore in FY24 to ₹57.94 crore in FY25.

