$644 million inflows: FII buying swells to 2-month high last week — What's fuelling this rebound?

Foreigners increased their holdings of Indian stocks by the most in two months last week as the rupee rebounded from a record low.

Overseas investors bought $644 million of local shares, the most since mid-October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Rupee rebounds The inflows coincided with the rupee posting its biggest weekly gain in nearly six months, following nearly $1.8 billion of equity outflows over the prior three weeks when the currency slid more than 1%.

