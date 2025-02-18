Mint Market

₹64.65 to ₹11,635: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.80 crore in nine years

PTC Industries stock, which was once priced at 65 in February 2016, has now surged to 11,635 over the span of nine years. This means that the stock has rallied over 179 times, giving multibagger returns to investors.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated18 Feb 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Advertisement
₹64.65 to ₹11,635: Multibagger stock PTC Industries turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.80 crore in nine years.(Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has generated several multibagger stocks which have significantly boosted the wealth of retail investors who view long-term investing as the path to generating exceptional returns. One such stock is PTC Industries.

PTC Industries shares, which were priced at 65 in February 2016, have now surged to 11,635 over nine years, meaning that they have rallied over 179 times during this period. 

For perspective, an investor who would have put 1 lakh into the stock nine years ago and held on to it, would have seen its value soar to 1.80 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.76 crore in twelve years

PTC Industries stock movement

Looking at the price history of PTC Industries, the stock has grown 7,665 per cent over the past five years, delivering multibagger returns to its investors. Meanwhile, the stock has gained 44 per cent over the past year. Its returns over two and three years stand at 333 per cent and 626 per cent, respectively.

However, PTC Industries share price has failed to impress investors in the short term. The stock has plunged over 31 per cent in one month and over 19 per cent in the last six months.

Advertisement
Also Read | ₹3.90 to ₹524: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.34 crore in 11 years

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of 17,978 and a low of 7,025.05. The company's market capitalisation currently stands at 16,350.60 crore.

Ace investor Mukul Agarwal owns a 1.07 per cent stake or 1,60,000 shares in the stock.

PTC Industries financial overview

The company posted a 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit, reaching 14.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25), primarily driven by a rise in other income. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined by 18 per cent from 17.39 crore in Q2FY25.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations saw a 20.6 per cent YoY growth, totalling 66.92 crore while other income more than doubled to 10.19 crore from 3.61 crore in Q3FY24.

Also Read | Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹50: Anand Rathi expects 32% upside

However, overall expenses surged by 20 per cent, reaching 58.03 crore, driven by increased operational and input costs.

Company Overview

PTC Industries is a prominent manufacturer in the engineering sector, serving industries such as aerospace, defence, oil and gas, power, and marine. The company specializes in castings and provides comprehensive design support for a wide range of critical and super-critical applications.

Advertisement

Its offerings include castings for pumps and valves, marine components like pump casings and chambers, as well as parts for water jet engines, including guide vane chambers, impellers, fixed pitch propellers, propeller blades, hubs, and flow control castings.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets ₹64.65 to ₹11,635: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.80 crore in nine years
First Published:18 Feb 2025, 01:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget