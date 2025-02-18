₹64.65 to ₹11,635: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.80 crore in nine years

Multibagger stock: The Indian stock market has generated several multibagger stocks which have significantly boosted the wealth of retail investors who view long-term investing as the path to generating exceptional returns. One such stock is PTC Industries.

PTC Industries shares, which were priced at ₹65 in February 2016, have now surged to ₹11,635 over nine years, meaning that they have rallied over 179 times during this period.

For perspective, an investor who would have put ₹1 lakh into the stock nine years ago and held on to it, would have seen its value soar to ₹1.80 crore.

PTC Industries stock movement Looking at the price history of PTC Industries, the stock has grown 7,665 per cent over the past five years, delivering multibagger returns to its investors. Meanwhile, the stock has gained 44 per cent over the past year. Its returns over two and three years stand at 333 per cent and 626 per cent, respectively.

However, PTC Industries share price has failed to impress investors in the short term. The stock has plunged over 31 per cent in one month and over 19 per cent in the last six months.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of ₹17,978 and a low of ₹7,025.05. The company's market capitalisation currently stands at ₹16,350.60 crore.

Ace investor Mukul Agarwal owns a 1.07 per cent stake or 1,60,000 shares in the stock.

PTC Industries financial overview The company posted a 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹14.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25), primarily driven by a rise in other income. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined by 18 per cent from ₹17.39 crore in Q2FY25.

Revenue from operations saw a 20.6 per cent YoY growth, totalling ₹66.92 crore while other income more than doubled to ₹10.19 crore from ₹3.61 crore in Q3FY24.

However, overall expenses surged by 20 per cent, reaching ₹58.03 crore, driven by increased operational and input costs.

Company Overview PTC Industries is a prominent manufacturer in the engineering sector, serving industries such as aerospace, defence, oil and gas, power, and marine. The company specializes in castings and provides comprehensive design support for a wide range of critical and super-critical applications.

Its offerings include castings for pumps and valves, marine components like pump casings and chambers, as well as parts for water jet engines, including guide vane chambers, impellers, fixed pitch propellers, propeller blades, hubs, and flow control castings.