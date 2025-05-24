650% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock in focus after issuance of foreign currency bonds

Kellton Tech Solutions share price is expected to remain in focus on Monday after the company announced the issuance of foreign currency bonds. The company’s board of directors has approved the allotment of the Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) worth $10 million to eligible investors.

The Security Issuance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on May 23, has approved the allotment of 10,000 FCCBs with a face value of $1,000 per bond, aggregating to a total of $10,000,000, Kellton Tech Solutions said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds carry a coupon rate of 6.5% per annum and have a tenure of 10 years, maturing in 2035. The initial conversion price has been set at ₹106 per equity share, it added.

Kellton Tech Solutions Share Price Performance Kellton Tech Solutions share price has gained 2% in one month, but the small-cap stock has fallen 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, Kellton Tech Solutions shares have declined 17%.

Despite the recent weakness, Kellton Tech Solutions shares have delivered multibagger returns in the long term. The smallcap stock has rallied 93% in two years and has jumped more than 650% in the past five years.

On Friday, Kellton Tech Solutions share price ended 0.30% higher at ₹117.25 apiece on the BSE.