650% rally in one year: Multibagger stock hits upper circuit on buying in small-cap stocks

Multibagger small-cap stock Colab Platforms hit its upper circuit limit for the 34th straight session on Monday, August 4, extending the stupendous rally that began on June 18.

Colab Platforms' share price opened at ₹57.96, its 2% upper price band and continued to trade in that range throughout the trading session. The strength in small-cap stocks during intraday deals today likely drove investor interest in the counter. The trading volumes also remained largely in line with the two-week average of 15.74 lakh shares. In trade today, 14.67 lakh shares changed hands, with only 26 lakh 'buy' orders in sight.

Shares of Colab Platforms, which have been trading in their upper price band since June 18, have rallied nearly 126% during this period. Meanwhile, from its 52-week low of ₹5.42 apiece hit on October 7, 2024, the multibagger stock has jumped a whopping 969%.

Despite the stupendous bull run in the shares of Colab Platforms, the small-cap stock remains 24% away from its 52-week high of 76.18, scaled in May this year.

In the last one year, the financial services company has seen its stock surge 612%, again delivering stellar returns for its investors. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has jumped 275%.

Colab Platforms Stock Split The company recently undertook a stock split in the ratio of 1:1, resulting in the division of the face value of its shares from ₹2 to ₹1 apiece. The record date for the said stock split was set as May 21, 2025.

Prior to that, the company had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.01 apiece, with its record date set as April 24.

Colab Platforms Q1 Results During the March quarter of the previous financial year (FY25), Colab Platforms saw more than double growth in its net profit from ₹45 lakh to ₹95 lakh on a year-on-year basis.

Sequentially, the figure was in line with ₹93 lakh posted in the December quarter of FY25.

Revenue from operations also nearly doubled to ₹20.43 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹11.19 crore in Q4 FY24. The figure was, however, lower than the ₹23.24 crore posted in the December 2024 quarter.