66 Nifty 500 stocks rallied between 20% and 104% in CY24 so far; NBCC, SJVN, UCO Bank among top performers
PSU stocks in the Indian market have performed well despite the volatility caused by various factors. NBCC (India) has shown the highest return of 104%, followed by Infibeam Avenues with nearly 70% return and IRB Infrastructure with nearly 69% return.
In the opening chapters of 2024, the Indian market has embarked on a journey marked by volatility, presenting investors with a roller coaster ride of twists and turns. The landscape has been shaped by various factors, including a noticeable slowdown in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into Indian stocks in January, volatile crude oil prices, the Interim Budget 2024-2025, a delay in Fed rate cuts, and the impact of higher bond yields.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started