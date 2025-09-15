66,000% rally in five years. Small-cap stock under ₹20 jumps 9% despite weak trend on Dalal Street

Small-cap stock under ₹20: FMCG company Integrated Industries share price rallied as much as 9 per cent to ₹20.38 apiece in Monday's trading session ahead of annual general meeting on September 18.

The small-cap stock has largely remained in red in last one year. The stock has descended 18 per cent in six months and over 50 per cent in one year. However, the small-cap FMCG stock has given whopping 66,000 per cent returns in five years.

In an exchange filing dated August 23, the company informed that its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Thursday, September 18.

“The Annual Report of Integrated Industries Limited (“the Company”) for the Financial Year 2024-25 and the Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 1:00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (“VC” / “OAVM”),” the company said in the filing.

It further added, “The Company is providing the facility of remote e-voting and evoting at the AGM to its members in respect of all the resolutions set forth in the Notice. The cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the voting rights of members for this AGM is Thursday, September 11, 2025 (‘Cutoff date’). Accordingly, all eligible members as on Cut-off date shall be entitled for e-voting. The remote e-voting shall commence from 9.00 A.M. (IST) on Monday, September 15, 2025 and shall remain open till 5:00 P.M. (IST) on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.”

Integrated Industries Q1 results 2025 Integrated Industries delivered strong financial performance for the June 2025 quarter. Net sales jumped 78.29 per cent year-on-year to ₹249.85 crore, the highest level in the past five quarters.

Operating profit rose to ₹25.51 crore, maintaining its upward trajectory, while profit before tax (PBT) advanced 77.79 per cent YoY to ₹24.73 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 51.7 per cent YoY to ₹19.69 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) also improved to ₹0.84, underscoring improved profitability and higher shareholder returns.

Previously known as Integrated Technologies Ltd., the company adopted the name Integrated Industries Limited in May 2023. Established in 1995 and based in Noida, it engages in the production of organic and inorganic food products, bakery goods, and processed foods for both domestic and international markets.

Its product portfolio is sold under the brands RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CANBERRA, with exports reaching countries such as the UAE, Somalia, Tanzania, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

