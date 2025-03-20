₹6.65 to ₹1270: Drone maker multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.91 crore in 12 years

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in the stock market is not as easy as it looks. It requires deep research and patience in order to earn good profits.

Investors are often on the lookout for multibagger stocks or shares which given may give significant gains. Hence, we take you on the share price journey of this multibagger penny stock Zen Technologies.

The multibagger penny stock – Zen Technologies – which was once priced at ₹6.65 in 2013, is now trading at ₹1270 on the BSE. This means that the stock has rallied as much as 18,998 per cent in the last 12 years.

To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made twelve years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹1.91 crore.

Zen Technologies stock movement Zen Technologies share price plunged nearly 3 per cent in Thursday's trading session on the BSE despite positive market sentiments.

The stock has proven to be a wealth-creating machine for its long-term investors as it has surged as much as 4,093.32 per cent in the past five years. Meanwhile, the stock performance has remained impressive in the last one year by ascending over 40 per cent.

In the short-term, Zen Technologies shares have remained volatile in the last few months. The stock has fallen over 26.30 per cent in the last six months. However, it has risen 12.77 per cent in over a month despite the market remaining under pressure.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dropped 49.28 per cent, from ₹2,476.25 to the current market price.

Zen Technologies financial overview In Q3FY25, Zen Technologies recorded a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in standalone profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹38.62 crore compared to ₹31.67 crore in Q3FY24.

However, on a sequential basis, net profit dropped by 40.8 per cent from ₹65.25 crore in Q2FY25. The company's EBITDA margin declined to 35.90 per cent in Q3FY25 from 47.34 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Operating revenue surged by 44 per cent, reaching ₹141.52 crore compared to ₹98.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The management affirmed that the company remains on course to achieve its projected revenue target of ₹900 crore for FY25.

Zen Technologies specialises in designing, developing, and manufacturing training simulators for police, anti-drone systems, and operations catering to paramilitary forces, armed forces, security agencies, and government sectors such as transport, mining, and infrastructure, as well as the civilian market. The Zen Group is India's leading provider of simulation training equipment and anti-drone systems.