670% rally in six months! Multibagger small-cap stock hits record high after FY25 results

Multibagger small cap stock in focus today: Shares of String Metaverse, the country’s leading listed Web 3.0 company, were locked in a 5% upper circuit on Friday, May 16, hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹134 apiece as demand for the stock surged on Dalal Street following the release of the company’s FY25 financial performance.

Advertisement

The company, on Thursday, reported stellar figures for FY2024–25, with a 169.4% year-on-year jump in revenue to ₹407.36 crore and a 225.8% rise in net profit to ₹35.25 crore. The company also unveiled bold strategic moves to solidify its leadership in the decentralized digital economy.

The company saw its public shareholding rise from 10.97% to 18.21% through a 2x oversubscribed rights issue. It now plans a follow-up rights issue aimed at pushing public shareholding to 25%, aligning with SEBI’s minimum public shareholding norms.

On the expansion front, the company announced a $50 million investment in cloud-based data centers globally. These centers will host high-performance blockchain validation nodes across major Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Sonic, Avalanche, Bitcoin, and Base.

Advertisement

This move positions the company to tap into the rapidly growing real-world asset (RWA) tokenization space, a market projected to reach $30 trillion by 2030, and which requires robust validation infrastructure for seamless global transactions.

In a bold and unconventional step, String Metaverse has committed to holding 100% of its global profits and treasury reserves in digital assets—including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), stablecoins (USDT/USDC), and tokenized gold and real estate. This places it among a rare group of global firms fully embracing digital asset-backed treasuries.

Meanwhile, the company said it will raise $2 billion over the next three fiscal years through structured convertible notes, ADRs/GDRs, and FCCBs. These funds will be deployed toward digital asset acquisitions and the expansion of blockchain infrastructure.

Advertisement

"Our 169.40% revenue growth reflects the explosive demand for Web 3.0 infrastructure. With our Blockchain Validation Nodes and Digital Asset Treasury, we’re building a future where String Metaverse powers the decentralized digital asset economy,” said the CEO of String Metaverse.

Stock rockets over 670% in 6 months, 9,400% in 3 years The company’s shares have delivered staggering returns to shareholders, surging 673% in just six months and skyrocketing 9,400% in three years, emerging as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

Listed on the BSE (META), String Metaverse is India’s first Web 3.0 publicly traded company, driving innovation in blockchain validation, RWA tokenization, and decentralized infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.