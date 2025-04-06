Mint Market

675% rise in five years! Small-cap Multibagger stock in focus after THIS capex update

Small-cap Multibagger stock which produces iron and steel products will be in focus of stock market investors on Monday, April 7 after the company announced a capex update.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published6 Apr 2025, 05:35 PM IST
Small-cap Multibagger stock Rathi Steel & Power’s shares closed 0.32 per cent lower at ₹31.03 after Friday’s stock market session.(Bloomberg)

Small-cap Multibagger stock: Rathi Steel & Power announced on Saturday, April 5, that the iron and steel product maker had started the production of TMT Bars at their Ghaziabad factory, according to an exchange filing.

“We wish to inform that the commercial operations of TMT Rolling Mill Division(for production of TMT Bars) of the Company set up at A-3, South of G T Road, Industrial Area, Ghaziabad, has recommenced today, i.e., April 5, 2025,” said the company in the BSE filing on Saturday.

Earlier this year, on March 22, the company announced that its promoter, PCR Holdings, formerly known as Archit Securities, had acquired an additional stake in the company.

PCR Holdings increased its stake by 0.21 per cent through the purchase of 45,000 equity shares worth 85,06,30,030 or 85.06 crore from an open market operation.

As per Mint's earlier report, the ownership structure of Rathi Steel and Power was 40.32 per cent with promoters, 8.94 per cent with the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), while the Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) hold 2.53 per cent stake in the company.

Rathi Steel & Power Share Price

Rathi Steel & Power shares closed 0.32 per cent lower at 31.03 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 31.13 at the previous market close. The company announced the capex update move on Saturday, April 5.

The iron and steel product maker's shares hit their 52-week high levels at 97.81 on July 30, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 24.50 on March 3, 2025, according to BSE data. As of Friday's market close the shares are trading slightly above the year-low levels.

Rathi Steel and Power shares have given stock market investors more than 675 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost a little over 51 per cent in the last one-year period. The shares have gained 4.8 per cent in the last one-month period in 2025.

The multibagger stock's market capitalisation was at 263.95 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, April 4.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

