68% returns in 6 months! Multibagger stock in focus after firm issues assurance for ₹5 crore subsidiary loan

Multibagger stock: Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 19 January 2026, after the company issued a “letter of comfort” to ICICI Bank for a nearly ₹5 crore loan undertaken by a subsidiary, according to an exchange filing.

“The Letter of Comfort has been issued to the ICICI Bank Limited, in favour of Uniformverse Private Limited, Subsidiary Company,” SEIL informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

A letter of comfort is also considered to be a level of assurance that an entity provides against any obligation which is supposed to be met at a future date.

In the BSE filing, SEIL informed ICICI Bank that the company's subsidiary, named Uniformverse Private Limited, which has undertaken a ₹4.99 crore or nearly ₹5 crore loan, will not dilute the beneficial ownership in the paid-up share capital of the subsidiary without prior consent in case of non-fulfilment of the loan commitment.

However, the company also disclosed that the letter sent to ICICI Bank is not a “guarantee” and will not be termed the same unless a “separate deed of guarantee” has been made for the repayment.

“The aforesaid letter of comfort is given by way of a comfort and is not a guarantee nor shall be construed to be a guarantee unless any separate Deed of Guarantee is executed by the company,” said SEIL.

Shanti Educational share price trend Shanti Educational shares closed 1.77% lower at ₹166.55 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹169.55 at the previous stock market close, according to BSE data. The company filed its letter of comfort with the exchanges on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

Shares of Shanti Educational have given stock market investors more than 1,123% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 14% returns in the last one-year period, according to the market data.

Over the last six months, the company's stock has risen more than 68%, but has lost 7.50% in the last one-month period. SEIL shares are trading 4.09% lower in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

BSE data showed that Shanti Educational's shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹200 on 2 December 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹63.15 on 13 May 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹2,681.46 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 16 January 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee