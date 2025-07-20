68,000% rally in 5 years! Waaree Renewable shares to be in focus on Monday on cancellation of order. Check details

Waaree Renewables Technologies (WAAREERTL) shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 20 July 2025, after the company received a cancellation letter from the Assam Power Distribution Company terminating a solar power project order, according to an exchange filing.

“We wish to inform you that the company has received cancellation of Letter of Award for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of solar power project of 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC) capacity on turn key basis along with Operation and Maintenance which was awarded to consortium of three members comprises WAAREERTL as one of the member,” the company informed the BSE through the filing.

The solar project was scheduled to be completed within 18 months of the contract signing. Waaree Renewable signed the contract on 11 March 2025.

Why was the solar contract terminated? After the Government of Assam withdrew the funding of the solar project through the ADB loan, Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) said that it was not ‘feasible’ to pursue the solar project.

The power distributor also cancelled all the work allotted to the parties for the implementation of the Solar Project.

“The Government of Assam to withdraw the project from funding through ADB Loan. In light of this decision, APDCL has resolved that it is no longer feasible to pursue the said solar project and hence all the work allotted to the parties for implementation of Solar Project stands terminated,” the company informed the stock exchange.

Waaree Renewables Share Price Trend Waaree Renewables shares closed 0.16% higher after Friday's stock market session at ₹1,186.25, compared to ₹1,184.40 at the previous market close. The company received the letter of cancellation on Saturday, 19 July 2025.

Waaree Renewables shares have given stock market investors more than 68,000% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company stock has lost 36.76% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 15.87% in 2025, but the stock is currently trading 21.21% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹2,074.95 on 25 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹732.05 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data. Waaree Renewable's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹12,366.25 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 18 July 2025.

