7 Adani stocks fall up to 23%, lose ₹2.83 L cr in m-cap on Hindenburg report4 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:36 PM IST
- On Friday, five Adani Group stocks i.e. Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports & SEZ hit lower circuits
Shares of the Adani Group companies lost ground on Friday, extending their losses from Wednesday's trading session. The market was shut on Thursday on account of Republic Day.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×