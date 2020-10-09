7-day gain takes Sensex past 40,500. What is driving the rally?

Indian stock markets today rose for the seventh day in a row, led by gains in banking stocks. The Reserve Bank of India today kept policy rates unchanged but announced measures to boost liquidity and lending. The Nifty rose 0.67% to 11,914.20 and the Sensex gained 326 points to 40,509.49. The indexes have added more than 4% this week.

The Reserve Bank of India today said it would resort to on-tap long-term repo operations and open market bond purchases among others to ensure liquidity in the banking system. The Nifty Bank Index rose as much as 3.1% to its highest level since September 3 after the central bank eased capital requirements on home loans to spur lending to the real estate sector.

The sharp gains over the past few sessions have turned some analysts cautious. "Markets have become overbought after relentless rise over the past 2 weeks. Advance decline ratio however continues to remain in the negative over the past few days suggesting profit taking in the broader markets. Over the next 1-2 days we expect even the Nifty to come under some pressure as largecaps also need to consolidate/correct after such a rise," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the country's gross domestic product may break out of the coronavirus-induced contraction and turn positive by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the top gainers on the blue-chip Nifty 50, gaining between 3.6% to 4.1%.

The Nifty IT index ended 0.65% higher after Wipro Ltd gained 4.4% to be the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The markets maintained an upward trajectory shortly after its tepid opening. We are entering into the weekend with a strong closing where the Nifty is not very far from the 12000 price mark! 12200-12300 is a potential target that the index is capable of achieving during the course of this month. 11400 is a good support level."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"We feel the recent buoyancy in the banking pack may help the index to inch higher but traders should maintain extra caution in the selection of stocks as we’re seeing limited participation from the index majors. Besides, with the earnings season gaining pace, we can’t rule out the possibility of erratic swings in the stocks."

S Hariharan, Head - Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services.

“This week was marked with strong out-performance by financials, supported by accommodative RBI policy measures and further evidence of rebound in economic activity driving optimism on asset quality front. We can expect rotation of performance among sectors with sideways movement in broader indices and a consolidation of strong market performance. Defensive sectors can be expected to outperform in the near-term in such a scenario. Overall fund flow picture remains strong with DIIs and FIIs net buyers incrementally over the last few sessions." (With Agency Inputs)





