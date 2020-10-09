7-day gain takes Sensex past 40,500. What is driving the rally?

The sharp gains over the past few sessions have turned some analysts cautious. "Markets have become overbought after relentless rise over the past 2 weeks. Advance decline ratio however continues to remain in the negative over the past few days suggesting profit taking in the broader markets. Over the next 1-2 days we expect even the Nifty to come under some pressure as largecaps also need to consolidate/correct after such a rise," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.