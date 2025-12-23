7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Asian markets, gold prices

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open in the green on Tuesday, December 23, extending gains for third session following positive trends in the global markets. Asian share markets rose on Monday tracking bullish momentum on Wall Street.

Early indications from Gift Nifty also pointed to a firm opening for domestic benchmarks. Gift Nifty was trading near 26,237, up 26 points or 0.10% from the previous close of Nifty futures.

In the previous session, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher supported by a rebound in the rupee and positive global cues. Extending gains for a second straight session, the Sensex surged 638 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 85,567.48, while the Nifty 50 advanced 206 points, or 0.79%, to end at 26,172.40.

"Indian markets extended their year-end rally, supported by strong liquidity and global cues, as expectations of further Fed easing in 2026 continue to underpin growth. FIIs turned net buyers, reinforcing the positive tone, with IT and metals leading gains. Gold hit a record high, driven by rate-cut expectations, robust central bank buying, sustained ETF inflows, and heightened global tensions, including Ukraine’s strike on a Russian vessel. Investors now await the Q3 GDP estimate for policy clarity, with consensus pointing to resilient growth. However, caution persists amid limited progress on trade negotiations, geopolitical uncertainties, and crude price volatility," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Here are the key things that changed since the stock market closed yesterday and may impact Sensex, Nifty 50 movement today: Asian Markets Asian markets extended their gains for a third straight session on Tuesday, tracking strong overnight momentum on Wall Street and reinforcing expectations that a year-end rally is gathering pace. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific equity index rose 0.3% in early trade after a global stocks gauge closed at a fresh record. Japan’s Topix advanced 0.6%, while Hang Seng futures climbed 0.4% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%. U.S. equity futures also edged higher, however, Euro Stoxx 50 futures slipped 0.3%, pointing to a softer open for European markets.

Gift Nifty Today The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading near 26,237 level, up 26 points or 0.10% from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Wall Street Stocks on Wall Street advanced on Monday, kicking off what is expected to be a relatively quiet holiday-shortened week, with gains spread across sectors.

Technology stocks and banks led the rally, while industrial shares also provided solid support to the broader market. The S&P 500 rose 43.99 points, or 0.6%, to close at 6,878.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 227.79 points, or 0.5%, to 48,362.68, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 121.21 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 23,428.83.

The gains pushed major indices deeper into positive territory for the month as a volatile December heads toward its close. Technology stocks, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence, have remained the key driver behind recent market swings.

US GDP Data later today US quarterly GDP data, due on December 23, is seen as a crucial input for the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. Economists largely expect the US economy to expand in the 3–3.5% range, compared with the 3.8% growth reported in the second quarter of 2025.

UK GDP Official data showed GDP grew just 0.1% in the third quarter, ‍in line ‌with estimates, with April-June growth revised down to 0.2% from 0.3%. The figures suggest ​higher taxes and sticky inflation are weighing on activity, despite increased household spending and reduced savings.

Gold and silver Prices Gold jumped to a record ‍high on Tuesday, after investors rushed to the yellow metal often considered a safe-haven asset, as the U.S. tried seizing more tankers carrying Venezuelan oil, while silver was also up near all-time highs. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,467.66 per ounce by 0041 GMT, after hitting another record high at $4,469.52 earlier in the session. U.S. gold ⁠futures for February delivery added 0.74% to $4,502.30 ⁠per ounce. Spot silver also reached ⁠an ⁠all-time high ⁠at $69.59 per ‍ounce on ‌Tuesday. Spot platinum rose 1.1% to $2,143.70 per ounce, a 17-1/2 year high, while palladium rose 1.42% to $1,784.30 per ounce, a near three-year high.

Crude Oil prices Oil held a four-day gain as the US continued its blockade of shipments of crude from Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate traded near $58 a barrel, after gaining about 5% in the past four sessions, while Brent closed near $62. President Donald Trump said the US will keep the oil from seized ships linked to Venezuela.