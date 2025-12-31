7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Gold, silver prices

The Indian stock market benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open flat on Wednesday, December 31, the final session of 2025 amid thin trade. Most Asian markets including Japan, South Korea and Thailand, are closed today on account of new year's eve.

Early indications from the Gift Nifty also pointed to a positive opening for Indian equities. The Gift Nifty was trading around the 26,127 mark, up 24 points or 0.09% compared with the previous close of Nifty futures.

Indian stock markets ended nearly unchanged on Tuesday, December 30, as investors stayed on the sidelines amid the absence of fresh domestic cues and mixed global signals. The Sensex closed at 84,675.08, down 20 points or 0.02 percent, while the Nifty 50 slipped 3 points or 0.01 percent to 25,938.85.

"The domestic market remained volatile and ended the monthly expiry day flat, despite supportive global cues and selective value buying. A stronger rupee provided some respite, yet overall sentiment stayed cautious amid persistent FII outflows. Sector-wise, while auto stocks gained on robust IIP data, metal stocks gained due to higher metal prices enabling better realisations. Similarly, PSU banks advanced on improved asset quality. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to stay sideways, awaiting more pronounced outcomes from US-India trade talks and the Q3 results calendar," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Here are the key things that changed since the stock market closed yesterday and may impact Sensex, Nifty 50 movement today: Asian Markets Asian stocks were on track for their strongest annual performance in six years, buoyed by interest-rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve and a wave of enthusiasm around artificial intelligence-linked companies.

The MSCI All Country World Index — among the broadest gauges of global equities — has climbed 21% this year with just one trading session left in 2025. Asian equities were also set for a third straight annual advance, marking their best performance since 2017. Several markets, including Japan and South Korea, have already closed for the year. Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%.

Gift Nifty Today The trends on Gift Nifty indicated a flat but positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading near 26,127 level, up 24 points or 0.09% from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Wall Street Stocks fell slightly on Wall Street Tuesday as trading for 2025 nudges closer to the finish line. With just one trading day left before the year ends, most big investors have closed out their positions and volume has been thin. Every major index is headed for a double-digit gain for the year.

The S&P 500 fell 9.50 points, or 0.1%, to 6,894.24. Even with three straight days of small losses, the S&P 500 is on track for an annual gain of more than 17%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.87 points, or 0.2%, to 48,367.06. The Nasdaq composite fell 55.27 points, or 0.2%, to 23,419.08.

The biggest weights on the market remained technology companies, especially those focused on advancements for artificial intelligence.

US Fed Minutes Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed policymakers agreed to cut interest rates only after a closely balanced debate over risks to the US economy. The Fed is scheduled to meet again on January 27–28, with markets currently expecting interest rates to remain unchanged.

Even some of those who supported the rate cut acknowledged "the decision was finely balanced or that they could have supported keeping the target range unchanged," given the different risks facing the U.S. economy, according to the minutes released on Tuesday.

US Dollar The dollar advanced on Tuesday, maintaining gains after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as investors attempt to parse the path of monetary policy. Year-end holidays have kept trading volume light, and analysts cautioned not to put too much weight on market moves over recent days, however. Still, the greenback is on track for its worst performance since 2017 with a fall of nearly 10%.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.19% to 98.19, while the euro was down 0.18% at $1.1751 on the day - but up more than 13% on the year. Sterling weakened 0.3% to $1.3467 but is up nearly 8% against the dollar for 2025. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against rivals, is down 9.5% on the year, its steepest decline in eight years.

Gold and silver Prices Gold and silver both traded lower on Wednesday, but were on track for unprecedented milestones as the year approaches its close, while other precious metals also made impressive gains.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $4,334.20 per ounce as of 0032 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,549.71 on Friday. U.S. gold futures for February delivery lost 1% to $4,346.50/oz. Silver fell 1.6% to $75.09 an ounce, while platinum and palladium also declined.

Bullion has staged a stellar rally in 2025, climbing 66% so far, in what looks to be its largest annual gain since 1979, the year of the Iranian revolution. Silver has gained 157% year-to-date, far outpacing gold, and set for its best year ever recorded. Palladium fell 1.6% to $1,584.67 per ounce, set to close the year up 74%, its best in nearly 15 years.

Oil prices Oil is headed for its steepest annual decline since the pandemic year of 2020, as fears of a heavy supply surplus continued to weigh on prices and are expected to shape market sentiment into the new year.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded below $58 a barrel, on course for a fifth straight monthly decline and down nearly 20% for the year. Brent crude for March settled above $61. In the near term, traders remained focused on an upcoming OPEC meeting, a bearish US industry report, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Crude prices have fallen sharply this year as supply expanded from OPEC and competing producers, while growth in global oil demand slowed.