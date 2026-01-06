7 key things that changed for market overnight - US-Venezuela conflict to gold, silver prices

Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are expected to open on a mixed-to-positive note on Tuesday, January 6, supported by gains across Asian markets.

Gift Nifty trends pointed to a positive opening for domestic indices, with Gift Nifty trading at 26,392—up 76 points, or 0.28%, from the previous close of Nifty futures.

In the previous session on Monday, January 5, the Sensex and Nifty 50 closed lower despite upbeat global cues, as investors booked profits in select heavyweight stocks. Market sentiment was also weighed down by rising geopolitical tensions after reports of a US military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

“Markets ended marginally lower on Monday, with the Nifty 50 slipping about 0.3% to close near the 26,250 mark after a choppy session in which early optimism gradually faded. The index opened on a positive note and briefly touched a record intraday high before witnessing profit booking and settling closer to the day’s lows. Sentiment remained subdued due to weakness in heavyweight IT stocks, which declined sharply and offset positive developments in select cyclical names. Global cues were mixed, with investor sentiment influenced by geopolitical developments and concerns over potential trade frictions, which continued to weigh on risk appetite,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Here are the key things that changed since the stock market closed yesterday and may impact Sensex and Nifty 50 movement today: Asian markets Asian markets opened on a mixed note on Tuesday, extending momentum from a record-setting global equity rally as investors weighed lingering geopolitical risks after the U.S. attack on Venezuela and the capture of former leader Nicolas Maduro.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 1.12%, while the Topix surged 1.48% to an all-time high. In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.85%, while the small-cap Kosdaq edged up 0.09%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.7%, while China’s mainland CSI 300 was flat.

Wall Street Wall Street closed higher on Monday, led by a rally in financial stocks that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high, while energy shares surged following a U.S. military strike that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The Dow climbed 594.79 points, or 1.23%, to finish at 48,977.18, also touching a fresh all-time high during the session. The S&P 500 rose 0.64% to close at 6,902.05, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.69%, ending at 23,395.82.

US attacks Venezuela In a new development, senior officials from President Donald Trump’s administration briefed congressional leaders on the U.S. government’s strategy for Venezuela during a meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday evening, according to a report by AP.

The discussions involved Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other officials, who met with House and Senate leadership, along with senior members of the intelligence and national security committees.

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro declared himself innocent, calling himself a “decent man,” as he entered a not-guilty plea to federal drug trafficking charges in a U.S. court on Monday, marking his first appearance in what is expected to be a lengthy legal battle. Maduro faced the narco-terrorism charges that the Trump administration cited as grounds for detaining him and transporting him to New York.

Crude Oil Prices Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as markets assessed the likelihood of increased Venezuelan crude production following the U.S. capture of President Nicolás Maduro, reinforcing expectations of plentiful global supply this year amid subdued demand.

Brent crude futures edged down 0.2% to $61.62 a barrel by 0103 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $58.15 a barrel.

In the previous session, oil benchmarks had closed more than 1% higher as investors reacted to news of Maduro’s capture and remarks from U.S. officials about assuming control of Venezuela.

Gold Prices Gold prices were steady as investors shifted focus from developments in Venezuela to a packed slate of upcoming US economic data.

Bullion hovered around $4,440 an ounce, after jumping 2.7% in the prior session following the detention of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Political uncertainty persists in the South American country after President Donald Trump said the US intends to “run” the nation.

Market participants are now closely watching a series of key US economic indicators scheduled for release this week, with particular attention on the December employment report due Friday.

US Dollar The U.S. dollar held firm near a two-week high at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday, as concerns over U.S. military action in Venezuela subsided and dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials encouraged risk appetite on Wall Street. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was last seen at 98.36, edging up 0.04% after ending a four-day winning run on Monday.