7 key things that changed for the market overnight - Gift Nifty to gold, silver prices

Stock market today: Following a sharp sell-off on the previous day, the Indian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note on Friday, January 9, tracking mixed cues from Asian markets.

Meanwhile, early trends in Gift Nifty also pointed towards a positive start to Friday's session, as Gift Nifty was trading at 26,002.5, which is around 35 points or 0.13% up from the previous close.

“Indian equity markets enter today’s session with a cautious undertone following the sharp sell-off in the previous trading day. Risk appetite remains subdued as global trade-related uncertainties continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Persistent concerns over potential U.S. tariff actions linked to India’s Russian oil imports have kept sentiment fragile, while the lack of visible progress in US–India trade discussions is reinforcing institutional caution, particularly among foreign investors. The immediate focus will be on whether markets can absorb the recent selling pressure and attempt a phase of stabilisation in early trade,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Thursday, both indices - Sensex and Nifty - saw a steep, broad-based selloff, tracking weak cues from global markets. The Sensex logged its sharpest single-day percentage decline in over four months, while the Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,900 mark.

Heavy selling pushed the 30-share Sensex down 780 points, or 0.92%, to close at 84,180.96. According to Capitalmarket data, this marked the index’s biggest one-day fall since August 26, 2025, when it had dropped 1.04%.

“Markets ended Thursday’s session on a weaker note as selling pressure intensified, largely in response to feeble global cues. The Nifty opened lower and remained under pressure throughout the session, eventually settling near the day’s low at 25,876.85, down by nearly 1%. Market sentiment deteriorated amid heightened geopolitical tensions and global trade-related concerns, which weighed on overall risk appetite. Continued foreign institutional selling, coupled with the rupee's weakness, further added to the negative bias. With global cues remaining mixed and the earnings season approaching, trading activity remained cautious and largely stock-specific,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Here are the key things that changed since the stock market closed yesterday and may impact Sensex and Nifty 50 movement today: Asian markets Asian markets showed a mixed performance on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of China’s inflation data later in the day.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced 0.54%, with the Topix gaining 0.46%. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.41%, while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.21%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 hovered marginally below the flat line.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was poised for a higher open, with futures trading at 26,312 compared with the index’s previous close of 26,149.31.

Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty trends pointed to a negative opening for domestic indices, with Gift Nifty trading at 26,002.5—up 35 points, or 0.13%, from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Wall Street Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher, while the Nasdaq Composite faced selling pressure as investors rotated out of technology stocks.

The 30-stock Dow gained 270.03 points, or 0.55%, to close at 49,266.11. In contrast, the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.44% to end at 23,480.02, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.01% to 6,921.46. Of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, information technology underperformed, declining by over 1%.

US-Venezuela conflict The U.S. Senate is set to take up a resolution on Thursday aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from undertaking any further military action against Venezuela without first obtaining congressional approval, and supporters say it has a chance of passing in a close vote.

The measure comes as lawmakers respond to recent U.S. military activity in Venezuela, including a high-profile raid that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, and is part of a broader set of war powers proposals lawmakers have introduced since the administration stepped up military pressure on the country.

Crude Oil Prices Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Thursday, rebounding after two consecutive sessions of losses to end at a two-week high, as markets digested developments in Venezuela and grew concerned about potential supply disruptions from Russia, Iraq, and Iran.

Brent crude futures advanced $2.03, or 3.4%, to settle at $61.99 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $1.77, or 3.2%, to close at $57.76. This marked Brent’s highest closing level since December 24.

Gold, Silver Prices Gold prices were largely flat on Thursday as investors waited for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, while near-term pressure from commodity index rebalancing continued to limit upside. Spot gold was steady at $4,452.64 an ounce, after touching an intraday low of $4,406.89. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures for February delivery ended marginally lower at $4,460.70.

In other precious metals, spot silver fell 3.2% to $75.64 an ounce, platinum declined 2.3% to $2,253.91, and palladium eased 1.1% to $1,745 an ounce.

US Dollar The U.S. dollar strengthened in early Asian trading on Friday as investors looked ahead to the latest U.S. employment data and prepared for an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s use of emergency tariff authority.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.2% to 98.883, marking its third straight day of gains.